Insta masti: 'FUN' off-screen pics of team Jaana Na Dil Se Door

Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door is enthralling audience with its amazing storyline. The current drama revolving around the lovely trio of Ravish (Shashank Vyas), Vividha (Shivani Surve) and Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) is keeping audience glued to their TV screens.
Their reel and real chemistry is the talk of the town. The cast of the show is like one big happy family. Apart from the onscreen bond, the characters of the show have the best of friendship off screen too!
Here we get you the off screen fun Instapics of the team of Jaana Na... which you just can’t miss!
Aren't these pictures a proof of their fun time!
