Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
07 Feb 2017 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Now and then: TV actors who featured in music videos
Now and then: TV actors who featured in music... | watch it
more videos Click Here

inspirations
Kangana Ranaut
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?

Which new jodi will be a hit on screen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Insta masti: 'FUN' off-screen pics of team Jaana Na Dil Se Door

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2017 01:53 PM

Star Plus’ Jaana Na Dil Se Door is enthralling audience with its amazing storyline. The current drama revolving around the lovely trio of Ravish (Shashank Vyas), Vividha (Shivani Surve) and Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) is keeping audience glued to their TV screens.

Their reel and real chemistry is the talk of the town. The cast of the show is like one big happy family. Apart from the onscreen bond, the characters of the show have the best of friendship off screen too!

Here we get you the off screen fun Instapics of the team of Jaana Na... which you just can’t miss!

A photo posted by Shivani Surve (@shivani_surve) on

Aren't these pictures a proof of their fun time!

 

Tags > fun, instagram, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Star Plus, Shashank Vyas, Shivani Surve, Vikram Singh Chauhan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest