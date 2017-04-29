InternationalDanceDay: What dance means to TV's passionate dancers

ime to groove and celebrate the joy of dancing because it’s International Dance Day!!!

Who doesn’t love to dance, after all for some, dance is happiness and for some, it’s life. Tinsel town celebs not only love to act but some of them are really passionate about dancing.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, we quizzed some of the notable dance lovers from the industry to know what dance means to them.

Read on to know what they shared with us –

Gurmeet Chaudhary – Dance for me is everything and it is something through which I can express my feelings. My life took a different turn after I won Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Whether I am shooting or not but I never miss my practice.

Shantanu Maheshwari- Dance for me means inspiration, joy, freedom and also a way to keep my body fit. Dance has given me a lot in life and I feel blessed and grateful that this is one of the talents that god has given me. It is also a stress buster for me. The thing that I love most about dance is its for everyone, no matter if you know the technique or not, you can still dance.

Ankitta Sharma – I think dance is something that exists in every person, they just have to find it. You don’t need to be technically correct at it; just find the rhythm and if you do it from your heart, it will always be beautiful to look at and that’s my funda. I am not a trained dancer but I have so many fans only because of my dancing. It’s because I dance from my heart and I really enjoy doing that and that’s what people connect to.

Faisal Khan –It is a big thing for me because dance has given me the platform to excel in this industry. I had different choices when I was a kid but I chose to dance. I have got all the shows just because of dance. I did an historic act in Dance India Dance that made me bag Maharana Pratap. Dance has changed my life and I would like to thank God for bringing me in this field and I hope that I will keep progressing.

Rithvik Dhanjani- Dancing has always been something that has kind of defined who I am! It's the person that I have always been. I think over the years, the respect for dance has completely changed. Only for the good! The stuff that we are currently showcasing on the dance platform right now, it's outstanding! I am glad that it has changed, changing and evolving, by the day. So Happy International dance day everybody!

Vrushika Mehta – Dance has always been my passion and I feel lucky that I got a chance to follow my passion. Dance is truly one of the most important things in my life and I owe my existence to it. It makes me connect to my soul. The whole essence of dance is to feel happy and content and it actually gives me that happiness. I feel incomplete without dance.

Happy International Dance Day, folks!