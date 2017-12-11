Kritika Kamra's love for STRIPES

Kitni Mohabbat Hai fame Arohi aka Kritika Kamra is surely one gorgeous female. The diva has always managed to leave the audience spellbound, first through her acting and now with her panache.

Dr Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ananya in Reporters, Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta - Give her any role and she plays them with an adeptness that is rare. The tinsel town beauty is a known and adored face on digital platforms along with popular TV soap operas. The gorgeous beauty knows what attire to wear for which event and masters the skill in dress selection like a perfectionist.

Kritika surely loves to flaunt her curves and stunning figure; and what better way than to flaunt them with stripes. Don’t you think?

The actress' Instagram handle well showcases her love for the striped print; be it a dress or a palazzo pant combined with a sexy crop top, she has tried it all. And what's best is she looks beguiling and exquisite in everything she dons!

Take a look at her clicks that will leave you wanting more...

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:16am PST

We are completely awed by Kritika’s sense of styling. The actress looks like a breath of fresh air and her collection of footwear is on our bucket list; flawless and ultimate. Don't you feel?

We hope the stunning diva, Kritika keeps blowing our mind with her mind-boggling sense of styling. Kudos to Kritika for her chic styling.