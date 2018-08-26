Male TV actors say 'Don't Rakhi Me!' to Jacqueline, Deepika and others

The festival of Raksha Bandan or Rakhi Purnima was embarked as a part of the Indian historical convention by the Rajput queens especially known for its significance of show casting their protective endearment as a gesture of brotherhood. Thus on this notable occasion of Raksha Bandhan Tellychakkar.com managed to find out whom these following celebrities wouldn’t want to get a rakhi tied by. Have a look.

Ayush Anand: Anyone who I would feel sisterly love for can tie me a rakhi. I have no issues with that… I have never had a crush on any actress.

Ayyaz Ahmed: That would have to be Jacqueline Fernandes. She is so sweet, I would never want her to be my sister

Jason Tham: Deepika Padukone. Not just me but the whole nation would not want her to be their sister. She has everything looks, talent, intelligence and a beautiful heart.

Naveen Sharma: Alia Bhatt because I love her. She is amazing and I will never allow her to be my sister.

Hetial Puniwala: Jacqueline Fernandes for sure! She seems so innocent and sweet. I don’t want her to be my sister.

Ssharad Malhotra: Deepika Padukone for sure!