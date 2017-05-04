Features
Missing Asha Negi on-screen? Checkout her stunning Insta pictures
Popular actress Asha Negi amazed the audience with her wide array of performances in serials like Pavitra Rishta, Jamai Raja, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Nadaniyaan.
It’s been a while since Asha has made any on-screen appearance, and we definitely miss her. But she is active on Instagram and other social media where she keeps posting her day-to-day saga.
Here check some of her recent posts:
Isn’t she gorgeous? We hope she sizzles on-screen soon!
