Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

pic of the day
Aaj Main Upar Aasman Niche!!

Aaj Main Upar Aasman Niche!!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Shraddha-Arjun have a blast at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil...

Shraddha-Arjun have a blast at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Missing Asha Negi on-screen? Checkout her stunning Insta pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 12:06 PM
Popular actress Asha Negi amazed the audience with her wide array of performances in serials like Pavitra Rishta, Jamai Raja, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Nadaniyaan. It’s been a while since Asha has made any on-screen appearance, and we definitely miss her. But she is active on Instagram and other social media where she keeps posting her day-to-day saga. Here check some of her recent posts:

From @aditim88 happiieee budday!! #withfavouritegirls

A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi) on

City of stars... Are you shining just for us #throwbackmoment

A post shared by Asha Negi (@ashanegi) on

Isn’t she gorgeous? We hope she sizzles on-screen soon!
Tags > Asha Negi, Pavitra Rishta, Jamai Raja, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top