Mohsin and Shivangi redefine the mills & boons romance

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Onscreen husband-wife twain of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame are a treat to watch onscreen as well as off-screen.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, popularly known for their household names as Karthik and Naira, portray a very dreamy and romantic couple onscreen. The fans love their chemistry and their little nok-jhok in the show.

The endearing couple recently got a couple photo-shoot done with Prashant Samtani that is giving us highlights of their mills and boons romance.

The duo is not only an onscreen jodi but have a real, steady relationship and are much loved by the fans for their compatibility. The hotness meter is soaring high as the couple show off their sexy chemistry in their recent clicks.

Have a look at the couples' newest photographs and decide for yourself!

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jan 19, 2018 at 1:46am PST

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:24am PST

A post shared by PRASHANT SAMTANI PHOTOGRAPHY (@prashantsamtani) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:49am PST

A post shared by PRASHANT SAMTANI PHOTOGRAPHY (@prashantsamtani) on Jan 13, 2018 at 7:25am PST

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT