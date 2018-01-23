Home > Tv > features
Mohsin and Shivangi redefine the mills & boons romance

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Onscreen husband-wife twain of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame are a treat to watch onscreen as well as off-screen.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, popularly known for their household names as Karthik and Naira, portray a very dreamy and romantic couple onscreen. The fans love their chemistry and their little nok-jhok in the show.

The endearing couple recently got a couple photo-shoot done with Prashant Samtani that is giving us highlights of their mills and boons romance. 

The duo is not only an onscreen jodi but have a real, steady relationship and are much loved by the fans for their compatibility. The hotness meter is soaring high as the couple show off their sexy chemistry in their recent clicks. 

Have a look at the couples' newest photographs and decide for yourself!

