Features

Must Check: #10YearChallenge photos of celebrities

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: This is just the first month of New Year and the first challenge of the year has already taken the internet by storm. Not just celebrities but the common people are also accepting the 10 Year Challenge.    

10 Year Challenge is all about posting two images side by side to compare how one looked ten years back and how one looks now. The result of the challenge is cute, inspiring as well hilarious photo collages. While one has become fat to fit, another has become fit to fat. There are also instances where the person has not changed at all.  

Celebrities from both film and television industries have accepted this interesting challenge. From TV producers Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta to actors like Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Patel, and Ridhima Pandit to name a few have been taking part in the viral 10 Year Challenge.

Check out the following photo collages of celebrities and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

View this post on Instagram

Another one #tenyearchallenge

A post shared by Ek (@ektaravikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge So many changes but dreams are same

A post shared by (@alygoni) on

View this post on Instagram

#10yearchallenge thankGod for makeup

A post shared by Ridhima Pandit (@ridhimapandit) on

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, 10 Year Challenge, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Patel, Ridhima Pandit, Aly Goni, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
18 Jan 2019 02:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Roshni Walia and Mazel Vyas get emotional talking about their journey in Casting with Janet Episode6
Roshni Walia and Mazel Vyas get emotional talking... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2019 06:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fenil Umrigar shares about her digital and Bollywood debut
Fenil Umrigar shares about her digital and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Siddharth and Diana at Blenders Pride Fashion...

Siddharth and Diana at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018-19
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days