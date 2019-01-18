Must Check: #10YearChallenge photos of celebrities

MUMBAI: This is just the first month of New Year and the first challenge of the year has already taken the internet by storm. Not just celebrities but the common people are also accepting the 10 Year Challenge.

10 Year Challenge is all about posting two images side by side to compare how one looked ten years back and how one looks now. The result of the challenge is cute, inspiring as well hilarious photo collages. While one has become fat to fit, another has become fit to fat. There are also instances where the person has not changed at all.

Celebrities from both film and television industries have accepted this interesting challenge. From TV producers Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta to actors like Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Patel, and Ridhima Pandit to name a few have been taking part in the viral 10 Year Challenge.

Check out the following photo collages of celebrities and share your thoughts in the comment section below.