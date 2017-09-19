The Bengali film actresses are cool and their Twitter updates are cool too. Time to time, they post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated. Here, we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite celebs. Enjoy!!!
#randomclick pic.twitter.com/omDnvdJR0l— Srabanti (@srabantismile) September 16, 2017
and this baby is now going to college...time flies... @aneelovesbieber pic.twitter.com/dEik3bcvnh— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) September 8, 2017
Off to Thailand for #JioPagla pic.twitter.com/hVO54NN9vi— Payel Sarkar (@Paayel_12353) September 2, 2017
Unpredictable British weather #london #chalbaaz #shootlife pic.twitter.com/bVi3AJ4ekP— subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) September 8, 2017
No i wasn't posing at all!! Thats how i usually get "papped"pic.twitter.com/JEvGo8Km00— P (@parnomittra) August 2, 2017
Bangkok diaries & few special moments heading home @bonysengupta next destination soon to b decided pic.twitter.com/U9sGkeOxGi— Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) September 9, 2017
