Which show looks more promising?
Who is the more deserving queen?
Twitter, Twitter everywhere!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here, we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite Bengali film and TV actors. Enjoy!!!
October 4, 2017
Feels nostalgic to hold this lil one in my arm.....he s jus 32days n He looks jus like his dad,Shiraz #mygrandson #puppylove pic.twitter.com/hpNva8s7BS— Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) October 2, 2017
and we meet after monthssss All credit goes to @prosenjitbumba We have to do this every year. What say @parnomittra ? #BijoyaShommeloni pic.twitter.com/UkPeROkzGR— Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) October 10, 2017
Gangster Diaries... pic.twitter.com/bxkBy3TQmF— Yash Dasgupta (@Yash_Dasgupta) October 12, 2017
Kolkata taxi pic.twitter.com/IMH1wL6h0t— Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) September 30, 2017
#Throwback #Delhi #businessclass #lounge pic.twitter.com/GNRphRDVwE— Mallobika Banerjiee (@malobikaactress) October 11, 2017
Click pic.twitter.com/CDuTYeP2aO— Srabanti (@srabantismile) October 12, 2017
Add new comment