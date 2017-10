The gorgeous lady, Nusrat Jahan, is one of the stylish actresses of Tollywood. Nusrat, who acted in Bengali flicks like Har Har Byomkesh, Zulfiqar and the recently released Bolo Dugga Maiki, has shared some photos of herself in her Instagram account which you must not miss. In the photos, she is looking super cool and stylish.

Here we have compiled five photos of the actress exclusively for you. Take a look.

Just 4 Days to go. How excited are you ppl? This puja be ready to witness your own family emotions with #BoloDuggaMaiKi. A post shared by Nusrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

If I ever let my head down, it will be only to admire my shoes... A post shared by Nusrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Wednesday morning n I'm sure it's going to be a beautiful day. A post shared by Nusrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Black n red is the colour for today.. A post shared by Nusrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:11am PDT