Must Check: Five inspiring Tweets of Saayoni Ghosh

In this era of digitization, a glimpse of your social media handles reveals your taste, likes and dislikes to some extent. And we must say that actress Saayoni Ghosh’s Twitter handle reveals her positive side. If you visit her Twitter profile, it will surely leave you with a feel of positivity.

The Bong beauty, who essayed pivotal roles in films like Meghnad Badh Rahasya, Rajkahini, Mayer Biye and Bitnoon, not just updates her fans and admirers about her upcoming projects via Twitter but also shares positive thoughts via the same social media platform.

Here we have compiled five inspiring tweets of the actress exclusively for our readers. Check out and feel good and motivated-

If you want to change the world,

Go home and love your family.❤️ pic.twitter.com/OO5asgMkLB — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) January 20, 2018

Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.. pic.twitter.com/1pw0dODt9b — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) December 26, 2017

How beautiful it is when you finally realise you have the strength to save yourself! pic.twitter.com/b8Hzk5V2nY — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) December 20, 2017

'Life works in mysterious ways but when u find ur inner glow back and shining brighter, you know its Right!' pic.twitter.com/Dh17n8MLL5 — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) November 5, 2017