Must check: 'FUN' tweets of Bengali actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Time to time, the actors post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.

Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite Bengali actors. Enjoy!!!

WHEN U R OFFERED SOMETHING BIG MAKE SURE U R CAPABLE OF THAT.. SEE U SOON - 2018 pic.twitter.com/W1h91lip2z — ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) January 2, 2018

When i can’t fix on a hairstyle this is what i do..go mad pic.twitter.com/AgoiMZLJWF — Mimi (@mimichakraborty) January 2, 2018

With Team at Kualalumpur shoot...!!..Enjoyyyy AryannS. pic.twitter.com/gGd0CrjmYY — Aryann (@AryannBhowmik) January 4, 2018