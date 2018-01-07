Must check: 'FUN' tweets of Bengali actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite Bengali actors. Enjoy!!!
WHEN U R OFFERED SOMETHING BIG MAKE SURE U R CAPABLE OF THAT.. SEE U SOON - 2018 pic.twitter.com/W1h91lip2z— ANKUSH (@AnkushLoveUAll) January 2, 2018
Travelling to North Bengal for my first show of 2018.. #boringflight #lonereadingtime #goodstartoftheyear pic.twitter.com/xubpYLQ92L— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) January 3, 2018
When i can’t fix on a hairstyle this is what i do..go mad pic.twitter.com/AgoiMZLJWF— Mimi (@mimichakraborty) January 2, 2018
With Team at Kualalumpur shoot...!!..Enjoyyyy AryannS. pic.twitter.com/gGd0CrjmYY— Aryann (@AryannBhowmik) January 4, 2018
And suddenly you just know it’s coming... !!— Pujarini Ghosh (@pujarinee) December 26, 2017
Super excited for this new beginning pic.twitter.com/QHvXOGvkeN
#Yasmin from #KABIR releasing #April2018 pic.twitter.com/fTPzqeEfkN— RUKMINI MAITRA (@RukminiMaitra) January 4, 2018
