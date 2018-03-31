Must check: Hot and stylish Twitter pics of Bong actors

Kolkata: Twitter, Twitter everywhere…and Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the fans can get a glimpse of their favourite actors’ lives. Our Bong actors too are cool; they do stay in touch with their followers via this social media platform. Time to time, they share a slice of life with their fans to keep them updated, which is interesting and delightful.

In case you missed, here we have compiled a few cool, hot and stylish Twitter photos of your favourite film and television actors.

Check out-

Twinning and how!

P.S. Feeling pretty random at the moment, no judging! pic.twitter.com/OEjsBfA93k — RUKMINI MAITRA (@RukminiMaitra) March 24, 2018

Lets take a breather. pic.twitter.com/y3AA24RhF9 — Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) March 30, 2018

Treat me like an Angel & I ll show what’s heaven really like pic.twitter.com/vRyiGGpddD — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) March 30, 2018

‘There’s a tiny piece of sun inside her and if you can’t see it, then you have never really looked into her eyes..’ pic.twitter.com/jkdE9w5fZR — saayoni ghosh (@sayani06) March 30, 2018

thank you destiny. thank you for leading me to her. my daughter. my treasure. @aneelovesbieber pic.twitter.com/IMcEDATKZD — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 29, 2018