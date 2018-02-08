Home > Tv > features
Features

Must check- Six snazzy Instagram photos of Bong beauty Mimi Chakraborty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2018 07:30 PM

Kolkata: When it comes to fashion and style, Mimi Chakraborty rules the hearts. The snazzy Bengali film actress, who acted in films like Posto, Gangster and Dhananjoy, is a style icon of many. Be it on screen or off screen, she rocks.

Blessed with a pretty face, the actress gives us major fashion goals. The way she maintains her beautiful figure and romances the camera in style makes us look at her photos in awe. Here we have compiled six of her latest fab Instagram photos exclusively for you. Check them out and take some style tips from her…

 

Live life ur style ..

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:29am PST

 

HelloPromotions #totaldadagiri @sandip3432 @bithikabenia @majhisarmistha

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 8, 2018 at 4:01am PST

 

bit.ly/MonTotalDadagiri Son out now #Mon #totaldadagiri @yashdasgupta @svfsocial

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:17pm PST

 

Seeeeeeee whom i met @justinbieber ,when it comes to u thr’s no CRIME

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

 

This place..

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:41am PST

 

Travel diaries

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:07am PST

Isn’t Mimi looking gorgeous in the photos? Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Tags > Mimi Chakraborty, Snazzy Bengali, Gangster, Dhananjoy, Bengali actress,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
08 Feb 2018 06:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Happy Birthday to the ghazal king Jagjit Singh
Happy Birthday to the ghazal king Jagjit Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy

Band Baaja Baarat

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at the trailer launch of "3 Storeys...

Celebs at the trailer launch of "3 Storeys"
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days