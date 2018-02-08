Must check- Six snazzy Instagram photos of Bong beauty Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata: When it comes to fashion and style, Mimi Chakraborty rules the hearts. The snazzy Bengali film actress, who acted in films like Posto, Gangster and Dhananjoy, is a style icon of many. Be it on screen or off screen, she rocks.

Blessed with a pretty face, the actress gives us major fashion goals. The way she maintains her beautiful figure and romances the camera in style makes us look at her photos in awe. Here we have compiled six of her latest fab Instagram photos exclusively for you. Check them out and take some style tips from her…

Isn't Mimi looking gorgeous in the photos?