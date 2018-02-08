Must check- Six snazzy Instagram photos of Bong beauty Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata: When it comes to fashion and style, Mimi Chakraborty rules the hearts. The snazzy Bengali film actress, who acted in films like Posto, Gangster and Dhananjoy, is a style icon of many. Be it on screen or off screen, she rocks.
Blessed with a pretty face, the actress gives us major fashion goals. The way she maintains her beautiful figure and romances the camera in style makes us look at her photos in awe. Here we have compiled six of her latest fab Instagram photos exclusively for you. Check them out and take some style tips from her…
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:29am PST
HelloPromotions #totaldadagiri @sandip3432 @bithikabenia @majhisarmistha
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 8, 2018 at 4:01am PST
bit.ly/MonTotalDadagiri Son out now #Mon #totaldadagiri @yashdasgupta @svfsocial
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:17pm PST
Seeeeeeee whom i met @justinbieber ,when it comes to u thr’s no CRIME
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:26pm PST
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:41am PST
A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:07am PST
Isn’t Mimi looking gorgeous in the photos? Shout out your thoughts in the comment section below.
