Must Check: Stylish and fashionable looks of Bong Beauties

Our Tollywood beauties are not only talented actresses but also gorgeously stylish. On the one hand, they mesmerize us with their acting skills and on the other hand, they woo us by sharing their fashionable looks on their social media handle like Twitter. By their fashion sense and attitude, they simply turn heads in style.

Here we have compiled six stylish looks of six divas of Bengali film industry namely Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Tonushree Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee, Koushani Mukherjee and Swastika Mukherjee. Check out the tweets of these gorgeous ladies and you never know you might get some style tips for your next party or dinner or lunch date.

Yes i love myself more.. pic.twitter.com/xmAPD2EgRN — Jonaki Mimi (@mimichakraborty) January 21, 2018

Morning bliss..!! Wid my best pal..!! Hv a grt Sunday ppl..!! pic.twitter.com/E3kCcN3AwV — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) January 28, 2018