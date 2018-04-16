Home > Tv > features
Must Check: Stylish Instapics of popular Bengali TV actresses

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2018 04:25 PM

Kolkata: When it comes to style, Bong television actresses slay it with elan. They mesmerize their fans and admirers not just by their performance in television soaps but also by their cool photos. While browsing through their Instagram photos, one can’t help but stare in awe. By their stylish looks, they simply set fashion goals for their admirers.  

If you haven’t seen their latest photos you must checkout the following album. We have compiled Instagram photos of five popular Bengali television actresses exclusively for you. Take a look-

Subho Nababorsho everyone... Enjoy To the fullest

A post shared by Alivia (@reel2alivia) on

People might say that I am a dreamer but the fact is I am not the only one..

A post shared by Debattama Saha (@debattamasaha_official) on

#morninswag#summercollection#happyme

A post shared by Shreema Bhattacherjee (@shreemabhattacherjee) on

