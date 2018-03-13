Must check: ‘Stylish’ Twitter photos of Bengali actors

Kolkata: Social media platforms would have been boring for the fans if their favourite celebs did not share some stylish and fashionable photos with them. And Twitter indeed is a wonderful platform to connect directly with the fans. Time to time, the actors post photos on their social media handles. Recently, some of the actors have shared some really cool and stylish photos which you must not miss. In case you missed, check out the following photos that TellyChakkar has compiled exclusively for you. Enjoy and take some style tips from your favourite actors-
Rage. Chill. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/UHpUqNsuE9— Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) March 11, 2018
May every sunrise hole more promise..every sunset hold more peace... #sundayblessings pic.twitter.com/egXb1NvQuD— Oindrila Sen (@Love_Oindrila) February 25, 2018
Sunsets are proof, that endings can often be beautiful too.. pic.twitter.com/1wgYgj5WGE— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) March 13, 2018
Colours of life..... pic.twitter.com/kvcvSCHTeP— Tonushree (@tanushree_10) March 3, 2018
Addicted to Black & White or Rather GREY... pic.twitter.com/b17VQ7NK8r— Yash (@Yash_Dasgupta) March 11, 2018
“Her smile was like armour and— Debaparna... (@Debaparna12) February 26, 2018
everyday she went to war...” pic.twitter.com/gR8pC4aaLA
Off to Siliguri #waiting #boredom pic.twitter.com/BFFxKuV8Ke— Payel Sarkar (@Paayel_12353) January 24, 2018
Shine Bright Like a Diamond pic.twitter.com/wtnfzDbzTX— Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) March 6, 2018
