Must check: ‘Stylish’ Twitter photos of Bengali actors

Kolkata: Social media platforms would have been boring for the fans if their favourite celebs did not share some stylish and fashionable photos with them. And Twitter indeed is a wonderful platform to connect directly with the fans. Time to time, the actors post photos on their social media handles. Recently, some of the actors have shared some really cool and stylish photos which you must not miss. In case you missed, check out the following photos that TellyChakkar has compiled exclusively for you. Enjoy and take some style tips from your favourite actors-

May every sunrise hole more promise..every sunset hold more peace... #sundayblessings pic.twitter.com/egXb1NvQuD — Oindrila Sen (@Love_Oindrila) February 25, 2018

Sunsets are proof, that endings can often be beautiful too.. pic.twitter.com/1wgYgj5WGE — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) March 13, 2018

Addicted to Black & White or Rather GREY... pic.twitter.com/b17VQ7NK8r — Yash (@Yash_Dasgupta) March 11, 2018

“Her smile was like armour and

everyday she went to war...” pic.twitter.com/gR8pC4aaLA — Debaparna... (@Debaparna12) February 26, 2018