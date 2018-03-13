Home > Tv > features
Features

Must check: ‘Stylish’ Twitter photos of Bengali actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2018 07:30 PM

Kolkata: Social media platforms would have been boring for the fans if their favourite celebs did not share some stylish and fashionable photos with them. And Twitter indeed is a wonderful platform to connect directly with the fans. Time to time, the actors post photos on their social media handles. Recently, some of the actors have shared some really cool and stylish photos which you must not miss. In case you missed, check out the following photos that TellyChakkar has compiled exclusively for you. Enjoy and take some style tips from your favourite actors-

Tags > Must check, Stylish, Twitter photos, Bengali actors, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Mar 2018 07:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV's new chocolate boy Namit Khanna
TV's new chocolate boy Namit Khanna | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion...

Ek Deewana Tha's 100 episodes completion party
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aalesha
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days