Must see: WhatsApp DPs of Bong actors

We at Tellychakkar.com are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite film and TV personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved Bong actors. Enjoy
Debaparna Chakraborty-When the eyes speak
Neel Bhattacharya- A shades affair
Geetashree Roy- Smiling beauty
Indrajit Chakravarty- A cool pose with a cool car
Jasmine Roy- Kiss the puppy
Mafin Chakraborty- Cuteness doubled
Ravi Shaw- Style
Monami Ghosh- Shy smile
Woaaah! That's an interesting set of pics, isn't it?
Add new comment