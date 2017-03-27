Hot Downloads

Features

Must see: WhatsApp DPs of Bong actors

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 05:12 PM

We at Tellychakkar.com are here to provide you with the slice of lives of your favourite film and TV personalities. Here’s presenting the WhatsApp display pictures of some of your loved Bong actors. Enjoy

Debaparna Chakraborty-When the eyes speak

 

Neel Bhattacharya- A shades affair

 

Geetashree Roy- Smiling beauty

 

Indrajit Chakravarty- A cool pose with a cool car

 

Jasmine Roy- Kiss the puppy 

 

Mafin Chakraborty- Cuteness doubled

 

Ravi Shaw- Style

 

Monami Ghosh- Shy smile

 

Woaaah! That's an interesting set of pics, isn't it?

Tags > Whatsapp DPs, Bong actors, Bengali actors, Debaparna Chakraborty, Neel Bhattacharya, Geetashree Roy, Indrajit Chakravarty, Jasmine Roy, Mafin Chakraborty, Ravi Shaw, Monami Ghosh,

