The Lunchbox
Features

Must read: Rapid fire with Anita Hassanandani

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2016 01:56 PM

Vivacious and gorgeous Anita Hassanandani (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) is a well known personality on Indian television.  Be it drama or comedy, she has proved her versatility in each and every genre. The transformation has been tremendous.

In a fun chat with Tellychakkar.com, Anita answered few fun filled rapid fire questions. Read!

Your favourite word?

Happy.

Coffee or tea?

Coffee.

Last dream you remember?

My wedding day where my dad looked very happy.

Who clicks more selfies on sets?

Me.

Who is the latecomer on sets?

Karan (Patel).

One thing in your bucket list?

Skydiving.

What irritates you the most?

Untidiness.

Last book you read?

I don’t like to read.

Who gets more scolding on sets?

No one.

Last person you texted?

My husband Rohit that I have reached safely and love you (smiles)

Twitter or Instagram?

Instagram is more fun.

Who sleeps a lot on the sets?

Aditi (Bhatia).

2016 was...?

Wonderful.

Your favourite character?

Simran’s character from Teri Meri Love Stories.

One rumour you would like to spread?

That I have transformed myself and have the hottest body.

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, TV actress, Shagun, Yeh Hai Mohabbataein, Star Plus,

