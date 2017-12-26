Hot Downloads

Features

Christmas Special: Instapics of Bong TV actors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 04:09 PM

It was time to sing the song Jingle bells. Jingle bells. Jingle all the way; it was time to wear that special red cap and it was time to frame those happy moments because it was Christmas, one of the popular festivals of winter. And it seems our actors of Bengali TV shows left no stone unturned to enjoy the occasion to the fullest.  Here we have compiled some Christmas special Instagram photos of some of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy-

Mom & Son X-mas special...

A post shared by rupsha chakraborty (@rupsha6033) on

ptioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BdJzWCJnzlf/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">

Xmass should be like this....

A post shared by Sairity (@sai_sairitybanerjee) on

Christmas worth Remembering #friends #red #christmas #love #winter #fun #party #goneel

A post shared by Neel Bhattacharya (@abhijit.bhattacharya2) on

Marry Christmas to all of u frnds

A post shared by Sweta Mou Bhattacharya (@bhattacharya.sweta) on

Wish you and your family a very happy & Merry Christmas...

A post shared by Raj Bhattacharyya (@raj_silenus) on

Santa.....

A post shared by Alivia (@reel2alivia) on

And it's a Merry Christmas

A post shared by Trina Saha (@trinasaha21) on





