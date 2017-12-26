Christmas Special: Instapics of Bong TV actors

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?
It was time to sing the song Jingle bells. Jingle bells. Jingle all the way; it was time to wear that special red cap and it was time to frame those happy moments because it was Christmas, one of the popular festivals of winter. And it seems our actors of Bengali TV shows left no stone unturned to enjoy the occasion to the fullest. Here we have compiled some Christmas special Instagram photos of some of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy-
ptioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BdJzWCJnzlf/" data-instgrm-version="8" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
Add new comment