Must see: 'FUN' tweets of Bengali actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.
Time to time, the actors of T-town post their cute, funny, and delightful photos to keep their fans updated.
Here we are featuring some interesting tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!
Finally my fav dish cooked by my fav n th bst cook @nusratchirps.. my Sunday's made...galawtikebab n biriyani pic.twitter.com/m1mmGUotRK— Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) May 7, 2017
Ek tarfa pyar ki taakat hi kuch aur hoti hai— Shekh Rezwan Rabbani (@rezwan_sunny007) March 5, 2017
Auron ke rishte ki tarah ye do logon mein nahi bant’ti, Sirf mera haq hai ispe.. pic.twitter.com/HyRRQcY1lw
Victoria is back home from Geneva pic.twitter.com/szX25NtLzE— RITABHARI (@ritabharipaulin) April 16, 2017
Driver in her own seat pic.twitter.com/n2D0OLwiVl— Mallobika Banerjiee (@malobikaactress) May 2, 2017
May 9, 2017
Finaly us time. #Baahubali2 time. This is cld imagination.Larger thn life movie. Hats off @ssrajamouli & Prabhash. Recreating Indian Cinema. pic.twitter.com/EF7366CgEk— Bonny (@bonysengupta) May 6, 2017
Live and Let live! Enjoy every minute of life ️ pic.twitter.com/m8lkFh7WvO— Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) May 3, 2017
She is all in one..— Pujarini Ghosh (@pujarinee) May 6, 2017
a sweet tongue
a dirty mind
a playful heart
And a loving soul️ pic.twitter.com/oARWKPeKLJ
Baby shower of our lovely friend #polo... Beautiful "Mom to be" @itsneilroy @asreeleena6 ... everybody missed you @iamrajchoco pic.twitter.com/YTwFWwrVnS— subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) May 7, 2017
Add new comment