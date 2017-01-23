Must see: 'FUN' tweets of TV actors

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!
It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.
Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!
#candid pic.twitter.com/LAy0vYJeOn— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) January 22, 2017
Easily one of the best photographers & all round cool guys I have shot with. That's me shooting #RidBurman shooting the #Ishqbaaaz end page. pic.twitter.com/Q6lqm8g0Yf— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 20, 2017
Aj @iamsrk bhi hai main bhi hoon To ab koi bhi battery nhi bolne ka!! pic.twitter.com/nt8Lj3nUeH— Samiksha jaiswal (@Samikshajaisw10) January 21, 2017
ready to shoot pic.twitter.com/aovvGyYop0— Kishwer (@KishwerM) January 22, 2017
#SaranCore coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HUKa0pspJ3— Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) January 10, 2017
Lazy Sunday! Making d most of Pappaz Chhutti #FamilyFirst #loveactually pic.twitter.com/vbeIudDTGJ— Ankita Bhargava (@AnkzBhargava) January 15, 2017
Retweeted ayub khan (@ayubnasirkhan):@RubiDilaik Ready to kill with her looks! pic.twitter.com/GYmTkSWtd2 https://t.co/HITBQmaeuf— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) January 17, 2017
#happynewyear #perfectholiday #perfectfood #perfectweather #tigerspotting #prefectcompany @SHABIRAHLUWALIA pic.twitter.com/yuSbVNw2iI— KANCHI KAUL (@KANCHIKAUL) January 2, 2017
Don't forget to watch today's episode! Expect the unexpected.— Niti Taylor(@niti_taylor) January 23, 2017
GHULAAM Monday to Friday only on @lifeok at 9pm! pic.twitter.com/uRmUNfAXwj
January 15, 2017
I love you @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/mNHqdWKnkB— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) January 21, 2017
Which one is your favourite?
