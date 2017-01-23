Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
23 Jan 2017 08:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I love doing action scenes : Rudra Soni
I love doing action scenes : Rudra Soni | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

B-town's yesteryear actresses: Now and Then

Asha Parekh
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > features
Features

Must see: 'FUN' tweets of TV actors

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 07:25 PM

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Nakuul Mehta, Samiksha Jaiswal, Kishwer Merchantt, Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Bhargava, Rubina Dilaik, Kanchi Kaul, Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi, Mouni Roy, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Twitter, tweets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top