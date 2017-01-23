Must see: 'FUN' tweets of TV actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some funny, weird, delightful tweets of your favourite TV actors. Enjoy!!

Easily one of the best photographers & all round cool guys I have shot with. That's me shooting #RidBurman shooting the #Ishqbaaaz end page. pic.twitter.com/Q6lqm8g0Yf — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 20, 2017

Aj @iamsrk bhi hai main bhi hoon To ab koi bhi battery nhi bolne ka!! pic.twitter.com/nt8Lj3nUeH — Samiksha jaiswal (@Samikshajaisw10) January 21, 2017

Don't forget to watch today's episode! Expect the unexpected.

GHULAAM Monday to Friday only on @lifeok at 9pm! pic.twitter.com/uRmUNfAXwj — Niti Taylor(@niti_taylor) January 23, 2017

