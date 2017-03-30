Must See: FUN tweets by TV celebs

Twitter Twitter everywhere!!!
Our telly town celebs are quite addicted towards their social media profiles. They never fails to share something about them on their social media profiles.
They love to tweet as well as well as interact with their fans.
If you have missed out on any of the tweets of your favourite celebs then have a look here to know what your favourite celebs have tweeted recently –
BEING HAPPY NEVER GOES OUT OF STYLE pic.twitter.com/kH2b4fUjnI— iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) March 29, 2017
Brought this one back home with me, So I must be #HTMostStylish Female on TV! pic.twitter.com/JkjvnCSWEm— Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) March 25, 2017
EXCELLENCE is when u LIVE UR LIFE— Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) March 26, 2017
MEDIOCRACY is when u LIVE TO EXIST
Thankfully ur the former one ...
All the best @lv_revanth pic.twitter.com/7D1oQesZPw
Happy new year to all #GudiPadwa2017 #Chetichand .jus Wana thank the almighty that I'm working .wish all good health and a prosperous yr ahd pic.twitter.com/CLpk0is4eb— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) March 28, 2017
Ciao Adios , I'm Done.— Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) March 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/MkCexTC1Xe
Welcome to the new generation of cameraphones!— Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) March 23, 2017
The #OPPOF3Plus comes today. Excited???#SelfieExperthttps://t.co/QbwfpRpbBr pic.twitter.com/Qc11W6xVOM
The journey has started... #NachBaliye8.@vivekdahiya08 @starplus pic.twitter.com/IhiTPP05ws— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) March 26, 2017
A backstage moment from @cocktheplay at @PrithviTheatre with the 'Father' @jimSarbh ! #WorldTheatreDay pic.twitter.com/1bTSZcqXh3— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) March 28, 2017
Time for some monkeying around ... pic.twitter.com/CaQL1Mv8qE— PreetikaRao Official (@preetikatweets) March 25, 2017
For one has the right to shout. So,I am shouting ! pic.twitter.com/l5qZGOUj8E— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) March 23, 2017
Which one of these did you like the most? Do let us know in the comments below.
Add new comment