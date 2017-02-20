Hot Downloads

Features

Must SEE Instapics of TV celebs

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 07:23 PM

Tinsel town celebs are just too addicted to social media. No matter how hectic their shoot schedule is but they somehow manage to connect with their fans by sharing their picture on their Instagram. Here we list down few cool Insta pics shared by your favourite celebrities recently.


Have a look –


Perfect family


Monkeying around

A post shared by Madhura Naik (@madhura.naik) on


Jab mai choti bacchi thi


Ishtyle

A post shared by Pooja Bisht (@bishtpooja) on


Ishqbaaaz gang


Beat the heat

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on


Sunshine


Mood swings


Ohh la la

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on


Pet love

A post shared by Namik Paul (@namikpaul) on


We are sure that these posts just made your day!!! Isn’t it?

instapics, instagram, TV celebs, Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Shaleen Malhotra, Surbhi Jyoti, Shabir Ahluwalia, Madhura Naik, Samiksha Jaiswal, Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna, Namik Paul,

