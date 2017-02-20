Features
Must SEE Instapics of TV celebs
Tinsel town celebs are just too addicted to social media. No matter how hectic their shoot schedule is but they somehow manage to connect with their fans by sharing their picture on their Instagram. Here we list down few cool Insta pics shared by your favourite celebrities recently. Have a look –Perfect family Monkeying around Jab mai choti bacchi thi Ishtyle Ishqbaaaz gang Beat the heat Sunshine Mood swings Ohh la la Pet love We are sure that these posts just made your day!!! Isn’t it?
Add new comment