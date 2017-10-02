Tinsel town celebs are just too addicted to social media. No matter how hectic their shoot schedule is but they somehow manage to connect with their fans by sharing their picture on their Instagram.

Here we list down few cool Instapics shared by your favourite celebrities recently.

Have a look –

Hotness Overloaded- Maniesh Paul

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Friends- Arjun Bijlani

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

London Diaries- Karan Wahi

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@imkaranwahi) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Killer Looks- Aly Goni

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

Ishqbaaaz Family- Leenesh Mattoo

A post shared by LEENESH MATTOO (@leenesh_mattoo) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Swagger - Suyyash Rai

A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Cuteness personified- Niti Taylor

A post shared by Niti Taylor (@nititaylor) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Bold & Beautiful- Charlie Chauhan

A post shared by CHARlie chauhan(@charliechauhan) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

Gorgeous- Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Soulful Smile- Aditi Bhatia

A post shared by Additi Gupta (@additigupta) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Craziness on the roll- Nakuul Mehta

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Stay Fit Stay Sexy- Zain Imam

A post shared by ZAIN IMAM (@zainimam_official) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Style Statement- Jennifer Winget

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Father-Son duo- Akshay Dogra