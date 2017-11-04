Our very own Tellydom town celebs are just too addicted to the social media. No matter how hectic their shoot schedule is, they somehow manage to connect with their fans by sharing their latest fun and crazy moments in the form of pictures on their Instagram.

Here are few cool Instapics shared by your favourite celebrities recently. Have a look...

A post shared by Abhishek Kapur (@kapursahab) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

A post shared by Kunal Karan Kapoor (@kunalkarankapoor) on Nov 1, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

A post shared by Rohan Gandotra (@rohan_gandotra) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayapithawalla) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

A post shared by Jay Soni (@jaysoni25) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:37am PDT