Our very own Tellydom town celebs are just too addicted to the social media. No matter how hectic their shoot schedule is, they somehow manage to connect with their fans by sharing their latest fun and crazy moments in the form of pictures on their Instagram.
Here are few cool Instapics shared by your favourite celebrities recently. Have a look...Hottie: Abhishek Kapur
Mast Maula: Kunal Karan Kapoor
Serene Smile: Ankita Sharma
Classy: Rohan Gandotra
Suhana Safar: Sanaya Pitha Walla
Adorable Trio: Jay Soni
Nature lover: Surbhi Jyoti
Super Woman: Sargun Mehta
Hotness personified: Tina Datta
Pose to kill: Krissan Bareeto
The Masculine: Angad Hasija
