Must See: Neha Saxena sizzles in her new photoshoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2017 06:31 PM

Even though its been long since we saw the pretty Neha Saxena on-screen, she still means business.

The stunning Neha who last appeared on Nach Baliye with beau Shakti Arora has been on a sabbatical. 

But looking at her recent photoshoot we are sure the actress is planning her way back to the TV world.

The pictures are not just serene, beautiful but outwardly sexy. It actually made us gape in wonderment.

Take a look at some of her pictures from the shoot:

Go where ur dreams take you #saturday #morning #post #fashion #blogger #dreamer @tanmay_photography

A post shared by Neha Saxena(@nehaasaxena) on

Isn’t she utterly gorgeous?

We tried to contact her to know what her future plans are, but she wasn’t available.

Let us know what you think of her amazing photoshoot.

