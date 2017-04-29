Must See: Neha Saxena sizzles in her new photoshoot

Even though its been long since we saw the pretty Neha Saxena on-screen, she still means business.

The stunning Neha who last appeared on Nach Baliye with beau Shakti Arora has been on a sabbatical.

But looking at her recent photoshoot we are sure the actress is planning her way back to the TV world.

The pictures are not just serene, beautiful but outwardly sexy. It actually made us gape in wonderment.

Take a look at some of her pictures from the shoot:

It's less what the eyes see and more what soul [email protected] _photography A post shared by Neha Saxena(@nehaasaxena) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Go where ur dreams take you #saturday #morning #post #fashion #blogger #dreamer @tanmay_photography A post shared by Neha Saxena(@nehaasaxena) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Imagination is the preview of life's coming attractions..#imagine #beautifully #monday #motivation #morning #vibes A post shared by Neha Saxena(@nehaasaxena) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

Either find a way or make one! #bike #harleydavidson #rugged #bikergirl #fashion #fashionblogger Hair n makeup @sahil_anand_arora Stylist @victorrobinson9083 Photography @tanmay_photography A post shared by Neha Saxena (@nehaasaxena) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

Isn’t she utterly gorgeous?

We tried to contact her to know what her future plans are, but she wasn’t available.

Let us know what you think of her amazing photoshoot.