Must watch: Quirky Instapics of telly town celebs

Mumbai: Social Media addiction is no new thing for our tinsel town celebs. Also, the fact that fans are an integral part of our actors so, no matter how jam packed their schedule is, they make it a point to share slice of their lives with their followers. They stay connected via Insta stories, live videos or post.
This week some of the celebs have shared some cool and quirky photos on Instagram showcasing their swag.
TellyChakkar has compiled few best Instagram photos of tinsel town celebs exclusively for you. Take a look-
Rohan Gandotra – Back To School
Barkha Sengupta – Cheetah
Nikhil Chinapa – Swag Sadda Desi
Ashnoor Kaur – Mooche ho toh nathu lal jaisi!
Nisha Rawal – Rockabye
Suyaash Ranjana Rai – Gig Life
Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Cuddle Buddies
Sanaya Paithawala – Proper Patola
Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Which show are you looking forward to?
Add new comment