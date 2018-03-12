Home > Tv > features
Must watch: Quirky Instapics of telly town celebs

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2018 05:32 PM

Mumbai: Social Media addiction is no new thing for our tinsel town celebs. Also, the fact that fans are an integral part of our actors so, no matter how jam packed their schedule is, they make it a point to share slice of their lives with their followers. They stay connected via Insta stories, live videos or post.

This week some of the celebs have shared some cool and quirky photos on Instagram showcasing their swag.

TellyChakkar has compiled few best Instagram photos of tinsel town celebs exclusively for you. Take a look-

Rohan Gandotra – Back To School

Barkha Sengupta – Cheetah

Nikhil Chinapa – Swag Sadda Desi

Ashnoor Kaur – Mooche ho toh nathu lal jaisi!

A post shared by Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur) on

Nisha Rawal – Rockabye

A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on

Suyaash Ranjana Rai – Gig Life

Devoleena Bhattacharjee – Cuddle Buddies

Sanaya Paithawala – Proper Patola

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayapithawalla) on

