Must watch: Whatsapp DPs of TV actors

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 01:57 PM

Hello people! Social media keeps all of us connected. TV actors love clicking pictures and posting it as their DP.

Tellychakkar.com is here to provide you with your favourite stars' Whatsapp display pictures. Enjoy….!!!!

 

Aankhon ki gustakhiyan – Devoleena Bhattacharjee

 

Halffie – Divyanka Tripathi

 

Ladki beautiful – Harshita Gaur

 

Made for each other – Karan Mehra

 

Blue eyes – Mohit Sehgal

 

Main heroine hoon – Nia Sharma

 

Most wanted munda – Rohan Gandotra

 

Love birds – Rucha Hasabnis

 

Dreamer – Shravan Reddy

 

Desi girl – Shubhangi Atre

 

Which DPs do you love the most? Let us now!

Tags > Whatsapp DPs, TV actors, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Karan Mehra, Mohit Sehgal, Nia Sharma, Rohan Gandotra, Rucha Hasabnis, Shravan Reddy, Shubhangi Atre,

