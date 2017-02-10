Must watch: Whatsapp DPs of TV actors

Hello people! Social media keeps all of us connected. TV actors love clicking pictures and posting it as their DP.
Tellychakkar.com is here to provide you with your favourite stars' Whatsapp display pictures. Enjoy….!!!!
Aankhon ki gustakhiyan – Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Halffie – Divyanka Tripathi
Ladki beautiful – Harshita Gaur
Made for each other – Karan Mehra
Blue eyes – Mohit Sehgal
Main heroine hoon – Nia Sharma
Most wanted munda – Rohan Gandotra
Love birds – Rucha Hasabnis
Dreamer – Shravan Reddy
Desi girl – Shubhangi Atre
Which DPs do you love the most? Let us now!
Add new comment