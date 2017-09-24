

It is the time when Goddess Durga the embodiment of Shakti comes down on earth. Celebrated as Navratri in North/Central India, it is Durga Puja in the East. It is a time for revelry, dressing up, dancing and lots of fun. People also practice austerity fasting for the nine days. with the Navratri back are the colourful days of the manly Pathanis and rich and gorgeous embroidered lehengas. Here are a few TV celebs sharing their very own style tips for this festive season.

Mrunal Jain – According to me, Kediyu and Kafni pyjama is what makes you look stylish and different from others. It should have a variety of vibrant colours.





Ssharad Malhotraa - One should wear embroidered Kurtas during this time. I feel that look very stylish, especially in bright colours like red and brown.





Mohammad Nazim - I think Pathani goes well with the festive season. The ideal colour would be Navy blue. And one should gel up one's hair.



Adaa Khan – I feel colourful beads, mirror work, embroidery or shells look beautiful embellished on a traditional lehenga and choli. So I will suggest going for that traditional look.



Shashank Vyas - Colours project your personality and I think one should choose bright colours for Navratri. Where fashion is concerned, one shouldn't follow strict rules but should follow one's instinct.





Shakti Arora - You should wear Garba Dhoti Kurta as it goes with the occasion. Navratri is the only time when one can carry this traditional look.





Jasmin Bhasin - I think one should wear a lot of chunky oxidized jewellery and a nose pin for sure. These match well with the colourful clothes that these days require. Red, white and pink look the best.