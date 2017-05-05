Old is gold: Iconic shows celebs wish to watch again on TV!

From Dekh Bhai Dekh to Shriman Shrimati, there are many iconic TV shows which have been game changer on Indian television.

Don’t we all wish to see those shows back on TV?

With Sarabhai vs Sarabhai all set to launch on Hotstar from 16 May, and Zee TV announcing the next season of Hum Paanch, we asked TV celebs to share any show/s that they would love to watch again on small screen. Here's what they had to say!

Rubina Dilaik: I want Shararat back on TV as I enjoyed their little magic tricks.

Mohsin Khan: It has to be Just Mohabbat. The concept of a guy seeing the spirit of his school time best friend, helping him through his love life was superb. It was mainly on romance and comedy which was executed really well.

Shakti Arora: The funniest show I have ever seen on TV was Zabaan Sambhalke. It had such a light hearted humor that I used to laugh my guts out. Each and every character had a different essence.

Priyal Gor: When I was a kid I hardly used to watch cartoons but one show that I dedicatedly followed was Shriman Shrimati. All the characters were fantastic and realistic.

Daljiet Kaur: I would love to see Hasratein back on TV and also Hum Paanch with the same star cast. It had a superb cast and amazing script.

Deepika Singh: Shaktimaan, as the show educated kids to help others. It had the perfect combination of entertainment and inspiration.

Kunal Jaisingh: Dekh Bhai Dekh and Tu Tu Mein Mein, as they were the perfect post school entertainment for me. I have good memories attached and would love to relive them.

Eisha Singh: I have enjoyed watching Shararat and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. How I wish to get those powers.

Disha Parmar: I loved watching Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and I am very happy that the show is coming back again.

Which is your favourite TV show? Share your answers by commenting below!