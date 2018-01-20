Photos that prove Mouni Roy is no less than a Goddess

Dreamy is what comes to our mind when Mouni Roy's name pops up. The actress is undoubtedly pretty and is a stunner. She is quite popular and was well appreciated for her acting in ‘Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev’ and ‘Naagin Series.’ It won’t be incorrect to say that the audience simply loves not only the actress’ acting but also her sense of styling.

The gorgeous tinsel town beauty is blessed with a sexy and curvaceous body, and she masters the art of flaunting her killer curves by choosing the best attires that make her look nothing less than a goddess. To add to her charms, the actress is a trained Kathak dancer.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that if not an actress Mouni could have been a style queen as the gorgeous diva masters the sense of styling and is for sure a style guru for many girls out there.

Her doe eyes and full lips highlight her facial features making her look even hotter. She is the reason why umpteen hearts have skipped beats. It won't be wrong to say that she is setting the hotness level soaring high.

TellyChakkar has clubbed together best of the diva’s clicks that make her the dream girl for each one out there. Have a look and decide for yourself!

