In pics: Fashion inspiration Gauahar Khan

Indian actresses have been a great source of inspiration for the fashion trends. Every girl wants to take inspiration from them, be it for party wears or everyday outfit. Why not, after all TV stars are the epitome of fashion.
Popular actress Gauahar Khan comes in public and slays in her each look. Be it red carpet, promotions or even airport, she makes it look all so awe-inspiring. She stays bold and beautiful throughout, never scared to experiment. Go on and be fearless, take time out to look dazzling – you know you deserve to.
Here you can take some fashion inspiration from Gauahar’s wardrobe.
Thank you @nikita_mhaisalkar ... Through your beautiful outfit u were a part of one of my most special days... My main guy, arifs daughters wedding... You shall always be blessed... N @houseofshikha youre always a giver... Bless u for your beautiful earings... #alhamdulillah #spreadjoy #happytimes I love my stylist,my close 1,my crazy @devs213 ... Thank u for always making me feel like a dream... hair by #mariasharma , the legend!!
Judging mr.india2016 subcontest in this lovely outfit... #Repost @deepankshiandreena with @[email protected] sizzling it up with oomph In our dual toned green cut out one shoulder dress with floral embroidered detailing, from our Pret collection. Styled by: @devs213 #deepankshiandreena #celebrityspotting #redcarpet #bespoke #pret #rtw #indian #fashion #delhi #designer
Add new comment