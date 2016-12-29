In pics: Fashion inspiration Gauahar Khan

Indian actresses have been a great source of inspiration for the fashion trends. Every girl wants to take inspiration from them, be it for party wears or everyday outfit. Why not, after all TV stars are the epitome of fashion.

Popular actress Gauahar Khan comes in public and slays in her each look. Be it red carpet, promotions or even airport, she makes it look all so awe-inspiring. She stays bold and beautiful throughout, never scared to experiment. Go on and be fearless, take time out to look dazzling – you know you deserve to.

Here you can take some fashion inspiration from Gauahar’s wardrobe.

Oh so grateful for this beautiful gown #avarofigilio ..... All the way from Italy.... styled by my doll @devs213 .... #starscreenawards2016 ....#alhamdulillah... A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Dec 4, 2016 at 8:25am PST

A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Dec 1, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 19, 2016 at 2:51am PDT

A photo posted by GAUAHARKHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT