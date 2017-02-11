PromiseDay: Celebs make a PROMISE to their co-stars

It is said that promises are meant to be broken but not always, especially when you care about your promises made to your dear ones.

On the occasion of Promise Day today, we asked your favourite celebs to make a promise to their co-stars. Read on to know what promises they have made –

Ssharad Malhotra – I will try and not break the promises I made to Kratik Sengar on the first day of shoot ie to be cooperative, encouraging, respectful, adjusting, cordial, punctual and well mannered as I could be (Kasam)

Abhishek Malik – I would want to make a promise to my co-star (Sonali Nikam) that I want our chemistry to be liked and loved by everyone and we take Ranveer and Suman to a different level all together.(Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi)

Ssudeep Sahir – Time is everything and I will make sure that I am never late even by a minute and promise that I will continue to do so. I also promise Ridhi (Dogra) and Disha (Parmar) that I will get ghar ka halwa again soon (Woh Apna Sa)

Jasmin Bhasin – I will cooperate in the scenes in favour of the show and I won’t giggle during scenes ever (Dil Se Dil Tak).

Abhishek Bajaj – I believe that promises are like babies; they are fun to make but hard to deliver. I want to make just one promise to my co-star Anju (Jadhav) that whenever she gets food cooked by herself then I will eat it. She is very particular about the fact that if she is getting food then someone should eat it so I will eat it. That’s my promise. (Dil Deke Dekho)

Karan Goddwani - Yes, I would like to make a promise to my co-star Pooja Singh. Since she is a big foodie and always wants to eat sweets, chocolates and chewing gums on the set while shooting. Whatever the food item is, it should be tasty and she will eat. So I promise that whenever I will be shooting with her, I will always get her some or the other food, chocolate, candies, paan, sauf and chewing gums so she doesn't have to worry to get them again. (Dil Se Dil Tak)

We hope that they would be able keep their promises made to their co-stars.