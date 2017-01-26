Raees or Kaabil? Celebs pick their Republic Day watch

The wait over. Here we are talking about the release of two much awaited movies... Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam flick Kaabil. Both the movies have hit the theatres, generating curiosity among film watchers.

After a hectic beginning of the week, we are sure you all must be looking forward to watch the movies on a Republic Day off day. One day and two different choices!!! Hmm... quite a difficult one. So which flick will the celebs pick...let’s find out...

Read on to know what’s your favorite celebs choice to watch this Republic Day – Raees or Kaabil?

Karan Patel – I would watch Raees because it’s a Shah Rukh Khan film. Need I say more?

Shashank Vyas – I will watch both, back to back, if I am not travelling.

Jasmin Bhasin – I will watch Raees because I am a crazy SRK fan.

Mishkat Verma – I will watch Kaabil because I am a big fan of Hrithik Roshan but I am a bigger fan of his father Rakesh Roshan.

Niti Taylor – I will go for Raees as I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan. I am getting my tickets booked to watch the movie.

Gautam Rode – Both looks good to me.

