Raees or Kaabil? Celebs pick their Republic Day watch

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jan 2017 12:58 PM

The wait over. Here we are talking about the release of two much awaited movies... Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam flick Kaabil. Both the movies have hit the theatres, generating curiosity among film watchers.  

After a hectic beginning of the week, we are sure you all must be looking forward to watch the movies on a Republic Day off day. One day and two different choices!!! Hmm... quite a difficult one. So which flick will the celebs pick...let’s find out...

Read on to know what’s your favorite celebs choice to watch this Republic Day – Raees or Kaabil?

Karan Patel  I would watch Raees because it’s a Shah Rukh Khan film. Need I say more?

Shashank Vyas I will watch both, back to back, if I am not travelling.

Jasmin Bhasin I will watch Raees because I am a crazy SRK fan.

Mishkat Verma  I will watch Kaabil because I am a big fan of Hrithik Roshan but I am a bigger fan of his father Rakesh Roshan.

Niti Taylor  I will go for Raees as I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan. I am getting my tickets booked to watch the movie.

Gautam Rode Both looks good to me.

What’s your choice folks? Do tell us know in the comments box below.

