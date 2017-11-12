Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak, talks about her life, dreams as well as childhood memories in rapid fire round.

What is your best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory is going to Chambal Garden in my hometown, with my grandparents on Sunday. I really miss them and going there. It used to be so much fun.

If you have to change one thing in life what it would be?

I don't think I want to change anything in my life. I am quite happy and content with how things are.

One habit which you want to get rid of...

Eating so much! I eat whatever I crave for. Most of the times, I am not eating because I am hungry, I am just binging on things that I love because I feel like. I really want to get rid of this habit.

What do you feel most proud of?

I am proudest of how I came to this city with nothing and now how happy and content I am with life.



What is your favourite music?

My favourite music has to be Bollywood songs because there are always songs which we can listen to according to our mood and the occasion. I love Bollywood music.



If you could travel anywhere, where would you go and why?

If I could travel anywhere, the first place will be Antartica because it's very beautiful. It's not very crowded and you can see everything up close. I really want to go there as soon as possible. I just love that place.



If you could only keep five possessions, what would they be?

My family, my Mia, my close friend Suraj. All three matter to me the most.

What was the best thing about your school life?

The best thing about my school life was I was an all-rounder. I was my class representative and was very active. I think that was the best part. I was like the don of the school.



What will be the last words to be written on your grave?

Love - Live - Love because it's one life, and it’s important to make most of it and live it to the fullest.



What was one of your most defining moments in life?

I think the most defining moments in my life are those I have spent with my father. I have learnt so much from him.