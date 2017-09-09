The TV actor who has been a part of TV shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna hai and the Sony TV show Humsafars. Azim has also been a part of the Colors show Thapki Pyar ki. The colors show Udaan saw him playing the role of a lead inspector Ajay Khurana. This boy next door has been applauded not just for his performance on TV but also for his acting prowess. Sehban worked in a ashort film that won a lot of accolades in film festivals as well. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the actor and that is when he revealed his quirky side and it sure was fun.
Take a look...
Which TV show do you think made you popular?
Add new comment