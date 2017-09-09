The TV actor who has been a part of TV shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna hai and the Sony TV show Humsafars. Azim has also been a part of the Colors show Thapki Pyar ki. The colors show Udaan saw him playing the role of a lead inspector Ajay Khurana. This boy next door has been applauded not just for his performance on TV but also for his acting prowess. Sehban worked in a ashort film that won a lot of accolades in film festivals as well. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the actor and that is when he revealed his quirky side and it sure was fun.

Which TV show do you think made you popular?

Dill mil gaye

what would you have been if not a TV actor

I am a computer engineer so maybe have persuaded my job ahead or maybe would have been a writer



What would you expect during a romantic date?



The girl should have good intellect, A good weather, nice food and lots of romantic conversation



My favourite snack/s when ‘eating out’ in Mumbai is



I like eating street food in every city so love to try it everywhere I go...



What would you do if you ever lost your mobile ­phone?



Now, that would be a disaster, though I've started keeping a back up so if that happens I don't lose much. Disaster management you see.



What do you find most embarrassing



When couples fight loudly and rudely in a public place



One thing you wish would drastically change about Mumbai



The roads(potholes), the dirty streets



One ‘hot’ /actor I would like to be marooned on an island



Gal Gadot (Wonder woman)



Which is your favourite destination/s both foreign and Indian?