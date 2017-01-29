Hot Downloads

Features

Ravi Dubey is the INSTA King of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2017 02:43 PM

TV hunky celebs love Instagram and they keep sharing interesting updates from their life on the on the platform. Ravi Dubey (currently seen in Zee TV’s Jamai Raja) is leading the pack in terms of being the Instagram star.

Ravi’s life is too entertaining and his Instagram profile proves it. Friends, family, award shows or set pictures he uploads are all super fun. From candid pose to funny laugh, we simply love to see it all.

So we awarded him as the Insta King of the week. The actor uploaded 7 pictures which got him 13K likes and 100 comments on each snap.

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A video posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A photo posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

A video posted by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

Congrats Ravi!

