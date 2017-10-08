Each one has a different way to describe their love to their partners and so do our TV celebrities. This Karwa Chauth the celebs gear up for the celebrations.

Karwa Chauth which indeed is a beautiful Hindu tradition, wherein married women fast for an entire day for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Read on to know what your loved celebs feel about fasting on Karwa Chauth. Wishing each one who is fasting for their loved ones a Happy Karwa Chauth from the team of TellyChakkar.com

Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey: Indeed the duo Sargun and Ravi completely compliment each other. Sargun feels Karwa Chauth is a just way of celebrating their relationship and one only needs a reason to celebrate love. Sargun also shared, she feels elated as she has someone in life she dearly loves and this year she is going to celebrate this day with her newly-wed bhaiya-bhabhi in Chandigarh.

Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa: The bubbly, full of life comedian Bharti Singh shared, she wants to fast on Karwa Chauth this time also but won’t be fasting as she just got engaged and according to a family ritual she can only fast after her marriage. Yet the dynamic Bharti is ecstatic for Karwa Chauth.

Monalisa-Vikrant: The actress said that she will be fasting as this is her first Karwa Chauth after marriage and she feels really happy about that.

Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal: The lovely duo that just had a kid this year has been setting a different meaning for Karwa Chauth altogether. The duo has been fasting for each other every year but this year as they had a kid they won’t be fasting.

Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli: The gorgeous actress shared that she won’t be fasting this year as she had a kid alongside which she also shared that they have a celebration on Karwa Chauth as its her daughter Palak Chaudhary’s birthday.

Payal Rohatgi-Sargam Singh: The doublet Payal and Sangram who got engaged in 2014 says that she has always seen her mom fast for her dad and she completely adores them. I believe in the auspiciousness of the festival so I keep a fast every year for Sangram, says Payal.

Barkha Bisht-Indraneil Sengupta: The beautiful actress shared that she will be fasting this year as well for Indraneil but unfortunately she will have to open the fast through facetime as Indraneil ain’t in town.

The love is indeed in air for our TV celebrities. We wish all the togetherness for our lovely DYADS.