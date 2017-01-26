Republic Day special: Bengali actors talk about India and its essence

It’s Republic Day!

And this year, India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day.

Every year, on 26th January, the entire nation celebrates with great grandeur to honour the Constitution of India.

It’s a land of many things to talk about, appreciate, like and love. We all have different reasons to be proud of our country and actors are no different.

So, Tellychakkar.com got chatty with a few actors of Bengali television to know about their take on India and its essence.

Biswarup Bandyopadhyay: The unique essence of India is that it’s a land of opportunities. This is a country where you don’t need to have a special background to be a star and Shah Rukh Khan is the example of it. Look at Narendra Modi and you will believe that here a chai wala can become a Prime Minister. Yes, of course one might encounter many barriers on the path but if you have the talent and willpower, you can do miracle.

Shampa Banerjee: The best part of India is its diversity in every respect…be it religions, languages or beliefs and yet the underlying oneness among its people. India is the only country which easily accommodates any other culture in it. Proud to be an Indian.

Diya Mukherjee: I love India for its beautiful locations. We have mountains, plateaus, rivers, seas, deserts and valleys. Most of the countries doesn’t have all these.

Ravi Shaw: India is a country with living history, thriving cultures, diversity in religions and unbroken faith among them. It’s a country with full of treasures and surprises ranging from divine celebrations to spiritualism to cities to Himalayas to performing arts to hospitality to food. It’s a country connected via cricket, the common chord of every Indian; Ganga, the faith of every Indian. It’s a country where a Muslim celebrates Durga Puja and a Hindu celebrates Eid or Guruparb. It’s a country which might have different cultures but still people define themselves as Indians. So, this Republic Day, let’s pledge to uphold our fundamental duties for the nation. Let us be Indians before individuals. Jai Hind!!!

Debaparna Chakraborty: The essence of the country is that its diversification unifies the Republic India.

Amila Sadhukhan: India is rich in culture. It has different kinds of classical dance forms, which might not be popular out of India. It also has different kinds of religions, languages…and of course the varied tasty foods. And I just love the beauty of North India. India is India. Sare jahann se accha, Hindositann hamara. Proud to be a part of this country.

Happy Republic Day to all!!!