RepublicDay: TV celebs describe India and its essence in 3 words

It is very tough to put in words what makes India truly special. Some people relate to nature, while others pertain to our heritage. People, history, and the culture of India make it a unique place.

On Republic Day, we called TV actors and they described true essence of India in 3 words.

Take a look at everything that makes us sare jahaan se acha!

Ashish Kapoor

When I think about India, three words that come to my mind are culture, colourful and diversity.

Madirakshi Mundle

In three words, India is a country of culture, tradition and unity.

Aasif Sheikh

India is a country with soul, warm people and rich in value, morality and heritage.

Avika Gor

Irresistible as it is too attractive and powerful specially spiritually. Second word would be vibrant as Indian people are full of energy and life. And lastly, capable because India is capable of achieving greatness in every field.

Aparna Dixit

For me, India is my love, pride and strength.

Kanwar Dhillon

First would be unity because people of different cultures and religions live together in our country. Then it would be festive as India celebrates the maximum amount of festivals around the world. And third deep-rooted because of its origin of traditions and culture that is what makes India stand out and different from other countries.

Happy Republic Day to all!!!