Revealed: Bedroom secrets of newly wed couple Dheeraj-Vinny

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora make the cutest couple of tinsel town!

Last November, the couple took their nuptial vows in a grand Punjabi styled wedding.

In an earlier interview with us, Vinny had mentioned, "Marriage does change something deep inside you. I feel when you get married early in life; you experience a lot of adventure with your partner.”

Now, Tellychakkar.com got in touch with the newly married bride and asked her to share her bedroom secrets. Read on!

Which side of the bed is your favourite?

Left.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

We both have green tea. Any way, both of us do not have the habit of drinking tea on bed.

Who snores?

When Dheeraj is very tired he does snores sometimes.

Ever fought for a blanket?

Never.

Cuddle or Kiss: What do you both prefer?

Cuddle.

Comfortable pyjamas or sexy night outfit?

Comfortable, cute looking pyjamas.

Lights on or off?

Off.