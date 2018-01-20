Revealed: Bedroom secrets of newly wedded couple Smriti & Gautam

Here we are back to reveal some cute and unknown titbits about your favourite television couple.

This time we have the most popular and lovey-dovey couple of TV, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta. The romantic duo, who fell in love on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, tied the nuptial knot on 23 November 2017.

TellyChakkar got in touch with pretty bride Smriti to unveil few of her bedroom secrets with us. Let’s see what she has to answer on these candid questions.

Which is your favourite side of bed?

I have always wished to sleep next to the door which never happens. After marriage, I didn’t want Gautam to change his place so I have always slept on the right side.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

Gautam wakes up early and he asks the maid to make morning bed tea for both of us.

Who snores?

Gautam does only when he is very tired.

Ever fought for a blanket?

We have a big sized blanket so we haven’t fought for it yet.

Cuddle or kiss: What do you both prefer?

Both.

What are you comfortable wearing in your bedroom, Pyjamas or a sexy lingerie?

I hate wearing pyjamas. A short night dress or a pairs of shorts works for me.

Do you prefer to keep the Lights on or off?

We prefer dim lights.

Who makes the first move?

When it comes to affection, I make the first move or else it’s always Gautam.

Other than the bedroom, where else do you like to make out?

Gautam is a very romantic man and he prefers PDA. Even if we are in a party or else where he would showcase his affection openly.