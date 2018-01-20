Home > Tv > features
Features

Revealed: Bedroom secrets of newly wedded couple Smriti & Gautam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jan 2018 02:04 PM

Here we are back to reveal some cute and unknown titbits about your favourite television couple.

This time we have the most popular and lovey-dovey couple of TV, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta. The romantic duo, who fell in love on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, tied the nuptial knot on 23 November 2017.

TellyChakkar got in touch with pretty bride Smriti to unveil few of her bedroom secrets with us. Let’s see what she has to answer on these candid questions.   

Which is your favourite side of bed?

I have always wished to sleep next to the door which never happens. After marriage, I didn’t want Gautam to change his place so I have always slept on the right side.

Who makes the morning bed tea?

Gautam wakes up early and he asks the maid to make morning bed tea for both of us.

Who snores?

Gautam does only when he is very tired.

Ever fought for a blanket?

We have a big sized blanket so we haven’t fought for it yet.

Cuddle or kiss: What do you both prefer?

Both.

What are you comfortable wearing in your bedroom, Pyjamas or a sexy lingerie?

I hate wearing pyjamas. A short night dress or a pairs of shorts works for me.

Do you prefer to keep the Lights on or off?

We prefer dim lights.

Who makes the first move?

When it comes to affection, I make the first move or else it’s always Gautam.

Other than the bedroom, where else do you like to make out?

Gautam is a very romantic man and he prefers PDA. Even if we are in a party or else where he would showcase his affection openly. 

Tags > Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta, Bedroom secrets, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Bigg Gang

'Bigg' Gang!!!

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jan 2018 05:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
When Raj Singh Arora pulled out his underwear
When Raj Singh Arora pulled out his underwear | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days