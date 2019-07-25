Revealed: Bedroom secrets of newly weds Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

MUMBAI: The word passionate definitely suits newly married couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. Undoubtedly, they both make the cutest couple of tinsel town!

Their love story took a leap when the duo decided to get hitched on June 16th in a three-day long wedding gala in Goa.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Charu and asked to share a few of her bedroom secrets. Read on to know!

Which side of the bed is your favourite?

Right

Who makes bed tea?

Usually, Rajeev makes.

Who snores?

Rajeev snores, and now, I am habituated to it.

Ever fought for a blanket?

Every day

Cuddle or kiss?

Cuddle

Comfortable pyjamas or sexy night outfit?

Comfortable and cute pyjamas.

Lights on or off?

Off

Who makes the first move?

Both

Other than the bedroom, where else do you both like to get cozy?

We haven’t explored other areas of the house of yet. (wink)