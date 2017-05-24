Hot Downloads

Reyhna Malhotra’s Makeup tips will help you look glamorous

By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2017

The ravishing Reyhna Malhotra is now popularly known as Svetlana from Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi. Apart from being a great actress, the gorgeous girl is also blessed with makeup skills. If you enjoyed Reyhna’s makeup on-screen, then the credit goes to the lady herself!

Yes, Reyhna does her own makeup, and we are totally in love with it.

Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Reyhna and asked her to share five makeup tips for every girl to look glamorous just like her. She shared:

Focus on eyes

The most important and highlighting part of the face are your eyes. Make sure you apply mascara and kajal to enhance your looks. Your eyebrows should also be proper shape.

Right foundation

Choosing the right foundation is very necessary. It should match your skin tone, and applied evenly on the face.

Contouring is must

Your entire look depends upon contouring. It helps to sharpen your features, and makes your face look slimmer. In the TV industry, I really like how Mouni Roy and Nia Sharma contour their face.

Never go overboard

If you are using coloured liner and dark eye shadows, then apply nude or peach coloured lipstick to balance the look.

Choosing right lipstick shade

Lipstick is like clothing so it is very important to choose a right colour lipstick.

Aren't that cool tips by Reyhna!

