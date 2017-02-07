Hot Downloads

#RoseDay: Celebs pick a ‘Rose’ for their co-stars

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2017 04:56 PM

It’s the month of LOVE, and the countdown has begun for the Valentine’s Day on the 14th of February.                              

The Valentine’s Week brings with it lots of joy, charisma and abundance of love.... And we kick-start the week’s celebrations with Rose Day which is being celebrated today...

On the occasion of Rose Day, we asked the favorite stars of Tellydom to dedicate a rose for their co-stars.

Eisha Singh – Well, I really don’t believe in such days, but still I like white color. So I will go with white - symbol of peace for Sarrtaj (Gill).

Vikram Singh Chauhan – I would pick white for Vividha (Shivani Surve) so that we always work in peace and always be really good friends like we are.

Ridhima Pandit – I will give a white color rose which is edible because Raqesh (Vashishth) loves white chocolate and he is so crazy about food that I think he will eat up the rose and the only thing that will be left will be its stem. 

Manish Goplani - On this Rose Day, I would love to give Jigyasa a blue rose, instead of the common ones like red, white or yellow as we are friends for a long time now. So, a unique rose for my unique friend, the color of which is hard to find. 

Ssharad Malhotra - I would pick a white rose for Kratika (Sengar) as it symbolizes peace. 

Happy Rose Day, folks!!

