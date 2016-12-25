SAB TV actors and their Xmas celebration plans

Nothing can dampen the festive spirit of SAB TV actors!

The channel is known for spreading love, laughter and ecstasy by their light hearted comedy shows.

Today, on the special occasion of Christmas, SAB TV actors talk exclusively to Tellychakkar.com on their Christmas plans.

Dilip Joshi (Taarak Mehta)

Christmas brings great energy and positivity around. The good part about the festival is people’s fervour, exhilaration and thrill.

Aniruddh Dave (Y.A.R.O)

As a child, Christmas has been my favourite festival. Now due to time constraint I don’t get time to decorate my house and Christmas tree but this time my show Y.A.R.O has given me chance to celebrate the festival. We are shooting with kids and Santa on the set. Later, in the evening, if I pack early I will meet my friends and enjoy the festival. Every year my mom used to bake cake but this time my better half has treated me with a yummy cake.

Aditi Sajwan (Chidiya Ghar)

As I have studied in a convent school, Christmas celebration has always been endearing to me. In fact, I have turned Santa for lot many times. I used to distribute chocolates and candies to my friends in school and residential society. This time I have called my friends at home for celebration. I have decorated my house and Christmas tree. I have also bought wine cakes as it’s my favourite food during Christmas.

Samaira Rao (Trideviyaan)

I am shooting today but if I have early pack up, I will go out with my friends to celebrate the festival. I have worn red top and white denim to get a Christmas feel. I have bought wine cakes for my friends. We have also distributed chits amongst us and have to bring a nice gift by end of the day.

Amit Tandon (Dil Deke Dekho)

This year my parents have come from US to visit me, so they, my wife and daughter are going out for dinner and later watch Dangal. Tomorrow I am taking my daughter and her friends to EsselWorld. I gave her favourite donuts. My daughter knows that Santa Claus is just a fictional story. For her I am her Papa Claus so I have to gift her something (smiles).

Here’s wishing everyone a merry Christmas!