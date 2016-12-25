Hot Downloads

Features

SAB TV actors get FOODIE this Xmas

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2016 06:06 PM

The festival of Christmas is incomplete without mouth watering cakes, yummy desserts and chocolates. Agree?

As we know, today is Christmas- the festival of the lights, love, snow and some lip-smacking sweets.

And guess what? SAB TV actors who are great at entertaining masses are also big time foodies.

The actors shared their gastronomic plans for this festive season: 

Priyal Gor (Ichhapyaari Naagin)

Along with cakes, I really like the city decorated with lights. It actually gives us a true winter feeling.

 

Aishwarya Sakhuja (Trideviyaan)

As I have lot of Christian friends I celebrate Christmas with them. I like eating cakes and sipping wine in this festival.   

 

Bhavya Gandhi (Taarak Mehta)

I love blueberry cheese cake. It’s my favourite dish to binge on.

 

Shafaq Naaz (Chidiya Ghar):

For the first time I have baked a wine chocolate cake. I have called my few friends at home so we would enjoy the festival with yummy cake and food.

 

Mishkat Verma (Ichhapyaari Naagin):

Christmas is incomplete without sweets. I have a sweet tooth and I love relishing cakes and ice creams.

Which is your favourite sweet dish? Share your answer in comment box below and have a merry xmas.

