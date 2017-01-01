SAB TV actors share their New Year plans and resolutions

New Year means new beginnings, new hopes and new positivity.

SAB TV actors, who have been entertaining us over many years, shared their New Year plans, resolutions and things they wish to do in 2017.

Here what they said!

Abhishek Bajaj (Dil Deke Dekho)

I am in Delhi to visit my family to spend New Year. I don’t believe in making resolutions, instead I follow my goals diligently one at a time till I achieve the desired result. I would tell my fans to always keep moving, never stop working on your goals. As a new beginning in 2017, I would like to invest more time in knowing myself. 2016 has been very rewarding as far as career is concerned. I had an opportunity to work with Eros that marked my entry into Bollywood. Additionally there were couple of shows, and now Dil Deke Dekho. The best memory of 2016 for me was without a doubt my trip to Vaishnodevi on my birthday.

Vishal Malhotra (Khatmal-E-Ishque)

I hosted a show last night in Dubai. I wish all my fans an extraordinarily happy and healthy New Year! Looking forward to 2017, as a new beginning I would like to start teaching street kids how to read. I am very grateful to 2016! It has been a great year.

Samaira Rao (Trideviyaan)

I always spend New Year’s Eve with my family so this year I am doing the same along with good food and great company. I believe in just keeping a check on myself every day instead of just once every year by making just one resolution. I wish to never stop receiving the support that my fans have given me, as I am here only because of them. I have been told that I am not very social; therefore in 2017 as a new beginning I will try to be more social. 2016 was a good year of growth for me, as I did get time to work on myself but I am super excited and always looking forward to what is coming next in 2017.

Aditi Sajwan (Chidiya Ghar)

I am celebrating New Year’s in Goa. I strongly feel that New Year resolutions are just a fad that becomes popular in the last few days of the year and holds value only for a few weeks of the coming year. But still, if you ask me what could be my resolution for the coming year it would be simply to live life in a beautiful and dignified manner, to try to be happy in the tiniest of things and to constantly strive for professional success. I would like to wish all my fans a great year ahead filled with happiness, prosperity, love of family and friends, respect and everything that I would wish for myself. I would love to visit few exotic holiday destinations despite my difficult work schedule. 2016 has been a year with ups and downs. There are many beautiful memories that 2016 has provided me during my sister’s wedding. It has been an emotional rollercoaster ride for me; throughout the year as realization struck that it’s time to bid farewell to my loving sister Amrit and the whole wedding has been such an overwhelmingly distinct memory.

Aishwarya Sakhuja (Trideviyaan)

It was a working New Year for me and later spent some time with my family and friends. Not sure about New Year resolution, because every time I promise something to myself I tend to break it. But taking into consideration my beloved father’s advice, I will try and become a better person and evolve as a nicer human being. I would like to thank my fans for their support, I can’t be more grateful. I really wish to meet everyone personally and thank them for this love. I have been shying away from adopting a pet for myself, because I always feared that I am never home and would not have time to take care of it. But I really feel that I will be able to strike a balance, as I love animals. So this year I am hoping that I will be able to adopt a new pet as a new family member. 2016 initially was difficult on both fronts, work wise and personally, but it has been pretty rewarding at the end. I bagged a comedy show which I really wanted to do for a very long time

Wish you all a great year!