SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin completes 100 episodes; Actors share their happiness

It’s time to raise a toast to the team of Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Films).

The much loved series on SAB TV has hit the magical figure of 100 episodes. The cast is exuberating with happiness as they ring in the achievement with a huge celebration. The show has been gaining momentum in terms of TRPs and popularity equally.

Starring Priyal Gor and Mishkat Verma in the lead roles, the show narrating the tale of a supernatural romantic fantasy has already captured audiences’ heart.

On the special occasion we spoke the cast of the team and asked some fun questions. This is a must read for all...

Priyal Gor (Ichha)

Most memorable moment on set...

Every day is a memorable day for me. I get pampered on the set by all and I also pamper them. I remember on my birthday they made me feel special that was one special day.

Describe your journey so far in 3 words...

Happiness, love and fun.

Share a funny moment that makes you go LOL...

I was shooting with one big fat black lady for a particular sequence in the show. She had to catch me but I dodged her. While moving away unintentionally she punched my eyes. It was a heavy punch but I did not want to cry in front of so many people so first I hid my face. Later, I started weeping a lot, making everyone anxious. Now I have a good laugh thinking about the situation.

Who is your pyaara co-star?

Appu (Sadhil Kapoor)

One thing people don’t know about Babbal...

One thing about Babbal aka Mishkat is that he never shares his food.

Mishkat Varma (Babbal)

Most memorable moment on set...

The first day when our director Santram Verma enacted the scene I was very impressed by him. And the second moment would be the day our showed opened up to good TRPs and the happiness on the face of my producer Siddharth Malhotra.

Describe your journey so far in 3 words...

Funny, challenging and entertaining.

Share a funny moment that makes you go LOL

We are a mad of bunch of actors so every day is super funny and it makes us go LOL.

Who is your pyaara co-star?

All my co-stars.

One thing people don’t know about Ichha...

She is a generous person, a good human being and she can’t hide her emotions.

Rehyna Malhotra (Vaishali)

Most memorable moment on set...

It was a sequence where I played the role of an old lady, which was contrary to my glamorous image, hence was interesting.

Describe your journey so far in 3 words...

Challenging, powerful and entertaining.

Share a funny moment that makes you go LOL...

There is one trademark to my character wherein after I get angry I have to make a sound like ‘aaahh’. So whenever, I make that sound everybody on set starts laughing.

Who is your pyaara co-star?

Appu (Sadhil Kapoor).

Sadhil Kapoor (Appu)

Most memorable moment on set...

On my birthday the entire cast surprised me and celebrated my birthday.

Describe your journey so far in 3 words...

Wonderful, funny and a happy one.

Share a funny moment that makes you go LOL...

During Diwali sequence, I was supposed to burst crackers and Babbal (Miskat) had to pick me up to save from it. However, he thought it would be hard to pick me up because of my weight so he was practising. Later, in the scene he picked me with all his power and I made it so light weight for him that he dropped me down. That was the funniest moment.

Who is your pyaara co-star?

Ichha didi and Babbal bhaiya.

Congratulations! We wish more success to the team.